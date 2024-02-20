Shah Slams Congress as Dynastic and Directionless

Jaipur: Targeting the Congress, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the “dynastic and directionless” party cannot develop India or work for the welfare of the poor. On a daylong visit to Rajasthan, Mr Shah also chaired the BJP’s state election committee meeting in Bikaner to review the party's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also addressed the BJP’s workers in Udaipur.

Speaking to the BJP workers in Udaipur, Mr Shah called the Congress a “dynastic and directionless” party. "The Congress party cannot develop India. It cannot provide welfare to the poor," he said, mentioning that the Modi government has delivered on the BJP promises and several public welfare works in the last 10 years.

Mr Shah alleged that the Congress kept the issue of the Ram temple hanging and always questioned the BJP about when the temple would be built.

"The Congress never wanted the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. We had vowed that we would build the temple. Lord Ram, who is worshipped by crores of people, got humiliated while living in a tent. The Congress had kept the issue of Ram temple pending," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the Union home minister said that the Modi government in the last 10 years brought 25 crore people out of poverty, provided houses to the poor, worked to strengthen the nation, abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and made India the fifth largest economy of the world.

Mr Shah said that during the Congress rule, terrorists from Pakistan used to enter India and carry out blasts, but the Modi government conducted surgical and air strikes against terrorists in Pakistan.

The Union home minister further noted that the government has worked to deliver good governance and even the opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot make any allegations regarding corruption.

Attacking the previous Congress government in Rajasthan for failing to maintain law and order in the state, Mr Shah said that women and Dalits were not safe and riots were frequent. Referring to the newly formed BJP government in the state, he said that now a double-engine government has been formed and a safe environment for women and Dalits will be there. Rajasthan will be free from riots.

The Union home minister also invoked Droupadi Murmu becoming the President and claimed that the Modi government has worked to give honour to the tribal community.

Mr Shah also appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the further development of the nation under the leadership of Mr Modi.

The Union home minister also held a meeting with prominent citizens in the state capital, Jaipur, in the evening.

The BJP, which came to power in Rajasthan in December last year by winning 115 of the 200 Assembly seats, is eyeing to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the desert state in the general election likely to be held in April-May. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all Lok Sabha seats in the state.