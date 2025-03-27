Rahul reads speeches written by NGOs: HM

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, to regulate the entry of foreigners into India, curbing illegal immigration, and streamlining various immigration-related services. Union home minister Amit Shah presented the government’s position on the bill, asserting that those coming for legitimate reasons — business, education, or investment — are welcome, while those posing security threats will face stringent measures, as India “is not a dharamshala.”

During the debate, Shah took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of relying on “NGO-written speeches” instead of basing his arguments on official government data. The remark came in response to Gandhi’s objections and remarks about the Bill.

The legislation consolidates and replaces four existing Acts: the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000. The Bill calls for closer scrutiny of every foreigner’s purpose for visiting India and length of stay. Hotels, universities, and hospitals must report information on foreigners to track overstays.

Forged travel documents or visas can lead to imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs.10 lakh. Those entering India without valid documents can face imprisonment up to five years or a fine of up to Rs.5 lakh, or both.

Immigration officers will gain the authority to seize “damaged” passports. The government may debar certain individuals from entering India, based on agency inputs. Some categories of foreigners may be exempted from certain rules, though critics argue it gives “arbitrary powers” to the government.

Shah underscored that the bill serves to bolster national security and urged state governments to cooperate with border fencing efforts. He criticised the Trinamul Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, alleging it obstructs fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border, contributing to illegal infiltration. He also accused the previous Congress-led government in Assam of allowing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to enter the country using Aadhaar and voter cards.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and other Opposition members questioned several clauses of the Bill, arguing they grant “arbitrary powers” to immigration officers and the government. Tewari cited examples from the United States and Canada, which have immigration judges and boards for appeals, whereas the new Bill provides no such dedicated mechanism. Critics also objected to empowering head constables to arrest foreigners suspected of wrongdoing.

Shah refuted calls to send the Bill to a Parliamentary panel, stating that members had ample time to review and suggest amendments since its introduction. He defended the powers granted to authorities, emphasising the need for real-time information on foreigners entering India and strict action against those posing a security risk.

Wrapping up the debate, Shah reiterated that the bill is crucial for national security, fostering economic growth, promoting tourism, and streamlining processes for genuine visitors. He also reassured that individuals who feel aggrieved can seek redress in courts.