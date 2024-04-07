Hyderabad: Government adviser (SC, ST, BC and minorities affairs) Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks alleging that the Congress' election manifesto bore a resemblance to that of the Muslim League.

The senior Congress leader expressed deep disappointment at Modi's “divisive rhetoric, which discriminates against people on the basis of religion.” He found it perplexing that despite ten years of claims, Modi felt compelled to resort to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric.

He reminded that historically, it was the BJP that had supported Muhammad Ali Jinnah and not the Congress, which consistently opposed the Muslim League.

Modi should be familiar with the historical stance of the Muslim League during the pre-independence period, Shabbir Ali said. The Congress has stood against divisive politics and refrained from endorsing ideologies that propagated hatred and division among the people.