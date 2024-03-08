Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) appears to be distancing itself from any move to destabilise the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana state, what with its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi telling the Chief Minister to serve out his full term of five years “itminan se, aaram se” (with piece of mind and comfort).

Owaisi also gave a call to the Chief Minister that they should jointly combat and weaken the divisive forces that have been trying to break “hearts and houses.” “We know who are these communal and divisive forces that have been spreading hate and poisoning the minds of the people for one-upmanship. The Majlis is striving hard to fight these forces and we all should join to put an end to hatred, and spread love,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Old City, which Revanth Reddy later described as the Original Hyderabad City, Owaisi said the people of Telangana state gave mandate to Revanth Reddy and his party believing in their poll promises. “He is ziddi (stubborn) and it is the same stubbornness that brought him where he is now,” Owaisi said of Revanth Reddy, said adding that he was confident about the Chief Minister fulfilling all his promises and providing a better administration.

Owaisi repeatedly said, “Aap paanch saal aaram se kare” even as Chief Minister was seen smiling at him. “I am sure you will complete the Metro line from Jubilee Bus Stand to Falaknuma in your term and both of us will travel in the Metro Rail,” the MIM chief added.

Amidst threats and counter threats on destabilising the Congress government, Owaisi’s remarks gained significance. The MIM which has seven legislators in the Telangana State Assembly will play a crucial role in the event of any floor test. Owaisi’s comments on combating communal forces also gained significance with elections to the Lok Sabha round the corner.

The MIM had openly supported the Bharata Rashtra Samithi in the recent Assembly elections and, as Owaisi noted in a lighter vein, his party had caused a headache to Revanth Reddy. “But, the people gave the mandate to Revanth Reddy and his party. We accept it and support the government in taking Telangana to new heights,” Owaisi said.

The poor show in the Assembly elections weakened the BRS so much that the party is finding it difficult to convince its leaders to contest the Lok Sabha polls, leave alone stall the desertions to the ruling party. “The Majlis must be worried about all these developments further strengthening the saffron party,” pointed out a senior Congress leader.

Revanth Reddy too played his bit, appreciating Owaisi for raising issues concerning not just Muslims but the entire country in the Lok Sabha. He went a step further and announced that the Congress would remain in power for 10 years and develop the city and Telangana state as promised.

Extending the bonhomie, Revanth Reddy said, “People may think we fight in the Assembly and are friends outside. For development, we will work together.”

“Owaisi and his party are always winning from the Old City,” Revanth Reddy said. “I tried to defeat him but I failed. Now we are trying to develop this place together.”

Revanth Reddy said that Owaisi had asked to relocate the Chanchalguda Prison and build a KG to PG educational institution at the place. “I promise that the place will be relocated.” He said that Owaisi had asked for Rs 120 crore for the development of the Old City. “I discussed it with the officials. On their advise, I called Owaisi and told him that they were sanctioning 200 crore.”