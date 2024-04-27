Senior YSRC Leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Quits Party

Vijayawada: YSRC senior leader and former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad quit the ruling party on Friday, expressing his unhappiness with the party high command.

In his resignation letter, Vara Prasad said on joining the YSRC, he had been made an MLC. He said the party high command promised to make him an MLC again, but it did not do so.

With the elections coming, he said he had been expecting the ruling party’s MLA ticket from Prathipadu or Tadikonda. But he did not get the ticket from either of the constituencies.

Vara Prasad had been elected as MLA from Tadikonda twice as a candidate of the Congress party. He had also worked as a minister during one of the Congress regimes.