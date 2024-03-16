Seat Sharing Resolved with Most with Political Parties, said AICC President

Bengaluru: The seat sharing by Congress party with allies of India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) has been resolved in most States and our leaders have reached Mumbai to engage in talks with leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) faction on seat sharing and hopefully, seat sharing would be announced by March 19 to contest ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, said president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on Saturday.

At a press conference here to announce party’s guarantee schemes-‘Hissedari Nyay’ and ‘Shramik Nyay’ aimed at addressing inflation and unemployment in the country, Kharge said when it comes to seat sharing there will be hiccups and in some cases both the parties are interested in fighting from a particular seat.

Kharge said, now, seat sharing issues have been resolved with most of the political parties and stated that in Tamil Nadu, Congress party had demanded 10 seats and it has been okayed by ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

“We are in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi,” said Kharge and stated that seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh has been sealed. The alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A (INDIA) bloc will contest in all Lok Sabha seats and in reply to a query on Prime Ministerial face of I.N.D.I.A. bloc for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said since “we are into alliance, naturally, alliance partners will decide on it.”

Kharge said apart from Congress party’s manifesto, the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of allies will also be told to the people during the campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the stress on caste census, Kharge said “If India has to proper more, then, it is import to hold caste census not only (Mukesh) Ambani/ (Gautham) Adani (top businessmen of the country)” and stated that by caste census it will help reveal the income levels of a particular family, particular communities, their socio-economic conditions, educational status among other factors which will help Governments to understand how backward is a community and help lay emphasis on giving weightage to their health, education among others facilities to backward communities.

On his contest in the ensuing election, Kharge pointed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, seated on either side of him, said “It is better to ask them.”