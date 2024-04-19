Sea of Supporters Hail Jagan in Kakinada

KAKINADA: The Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drew huge swarms of his supporters in East Godavari and Kakinada districts on Friday.

A large sea of them appeared for the meeting at Achampet junction near Kakinada coast by evening. The party cadres and leaders waved the party flags and gave Jagan Mohan Reddy a full-throated welcome.

The CM worked the mind of his party cadres against the Opposition parties through his speeches. He cautioned the people to vote in the polls after thinking twice or more with their family members and choosing the party that would do good to them.

He reiterated his appeal that if the present welfare schemes are to be continued, they should ensure the win of the YSRC across 175 constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Else, chances are that the welfare schemes taken up by the YSRC government will stop and the village and ward secretariats will vanish gradually – that’s, if some other party takes charge of the government after the polls.”

He was sharply critical of Telegu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari.

He said Naidu would come up with a colourful manifesto before the elections, but he would dump it in the waste basket after the polls. “During the 2014 elections, Chandrababu released a manifesto with the photos of him, PM Narendra Modi and Pawan Kalyan. After winning the elections, Naidu forgot about the promises.”

“Chandrababu Naidu formed an alliance and he would decide the tickets for the constituencies that were allotted even to the alliance parties, and he will issue the B.Forms.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy called Pawan Kalyan a Package Star and a Marriage Star. Pawan Kalyan is ready to sell a particular caste, wholesale, to Chandrababu, but “the people of the caste are wiser than PK.”

“If Pawan Kalyan has a fever, he would go to Hyderabad. He can’t stay here for even a few days.”

"Chandrababu drops Pawan Kalyan at Pithapuram as he brings ‘tea with glass’ to him and also cleanses the glass too. This is the attitude of Pawan towards Chandrababu,” the CM said sarcastically.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took a dig at Purandeswari by saying, “Chandrababu instructs his sister-in-law to join the Congress or the BJP or any other party as per his wish. It is all in the family. Chandrababu had directed her to backstab her father NTR and she did it.”

He said Chandrababu was now coming to people with a promise to supply one kilo gold and one Benz car to every family by way of a poll promise to them. “He is trying to fool the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the fishermen to provide them help through ONGC to compensate their losses.

He introduced Assembly candidates Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Vanga Geetha, V. Dorababu, Varupula Subba Rao and Dadisetty Raja and Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Ch. Sunil and urged the people to ensure their victory.

Jagan Mohan Reddy started his Bus Yatra from ST Rajapuram in Rangampeta mandal and reached Vunduru crossroads. He took lunch and by evening continued towards Payakaraopeta through Pithapuram, Prathipadu, Jaggampeta and Tuni.