SC hears Karnataka on Centre fund release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court heard a plea from the Karnataka government requesting the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought management. During the hearing on Monday, the bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta urged for cooperation between the Centre and the state, stating that there should not be a contest over the issue.

Initially, the bench asked the Centre to respond to Karnataka's plea, with Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assuring the court that they would seek instructions on the matter. The bench noted a growing tendency of state governments approaching the court instead of resolving issues through dialogue.

Solicitor General Mehta was reluctant about a notice to the Centre on the matter, stating that their presence in court demonstrated their commitment to the matter. The bench acknowledged their assurance to seek instructions and scheduled further hearing after two weeks.

The petition filed by Karnataka also seeks a declaration of the Centre's failure to release financial assistance from the NDRF as a violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The state faces severe drought conditions, affecting numerous taluks and requiring substantial financial aid for drought management. The plea highlights the Union's obligation under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to provide financial assistance to states in such situations.