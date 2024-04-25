Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sarvey Sathyanarayana filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Sarvey, who won from Malkajgiri seat on Congress ticket in 2009, is now contesting as a rebel candidate after Congress leadership chose Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy for Malkajgiri seat. Sarvey Satyanarayana won Malkajgiri seat with a majority of over 90,000 votes in 2009 and became minister of state in UPA-2 government. However, he lost 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Malkajgiri seat.

Sarvey was among the contenders for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha ticket this time. But the party high command declared the candidature of Sunitha Mahender Reddy for Malkajgiri, who is the Vikarabad zilla parishad chairperson from BRS and wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy.