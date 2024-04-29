Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations, says RSS chief

Hyderabad: Reiterating his organisation’s support for reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said discrimination still existed in society and the reservations should continue till they are needed.

His comment came after Chief Minister A. Revanth Redddy accused the BJP of trying to change the Constitution and end reservations by 2025 when the RSS celebrates its centenary .

Addressing an event at Vidya Bharti Vignana Kendra in Rangareddy district on Sunday, Bhagwat referred to a video circulating in social media linking the RSS with false and misleading statements on reservations, and said that the Sangh Parivar has always been in support of reservations.

"The Sangh has been supporting all reservations as per the Constitution since the beginning. But some people are circulating false videos...The Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended for as long as they are needed,” he said.

Reiterating a statement that he made in Nagpur last year, Bhagwat said the reservations should continue as long as there was discrimination in the society. “The discrimination exists in the society though it is not openly visible,” he said.

Bhagwat said good as well as bad things circulate on social media. It depends not “the quality of social media but that of the person who is using it,” he said.

It is the selfishness of the person to circulate among people such made-up things and generate a controversy, but “we are not concerned with it” (“us se hamara koi sambandh nahi hai”), he said.

Such things happen during the ongoing election environment, he opined.