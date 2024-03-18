RS Praveen to join BRS today

Hyderabad: R.S. Praveen Kumar, who quit the BSP, of which he was the state chief, said on Sunday that decks have been cleared for his joining the BRS on Monday. He will join the party in the presence of BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Taking to X, he said, “The decision has been taken in the presence of hundreds of well-wishers and those close to him. Various opinions were evinced in the meeting. I thank everyone who said that they will stand by me with any decision taken by me. Keeping the larger interests of the people of Telangana in mind and to stand for secularism, protection of the constitution and the welfare of the backward communities I have decided to join the BRS (sic).”

He added, “Wherever I am, I will stand and follow in the footsteps of the Bahujan leaders and their ideology. I seek the complete backing of my followers.”