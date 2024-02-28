Rs 1,84,567 crore spent on farmers’ welfare, says Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released `1,294.34 crore as the third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa–PM Kisan for the fifth year, and interest subvention for the fourth year, in a row under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu.

Releasing the amount online from Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the state’s welfare depended on farmers’ welfare and hence his government took several steps for the welfare of farmers.

The CM said, “Out of the `1,294.34 crore released, `1,078.36 crore is meant for Rythu Bharosa under which 53.58 lakh farmers will receive `2,000 each directly into their bank accounts. This apart, 10,78,615 farmers will receive `215.98 crore towards interest subvention for timely repayment of interest on crop loans taken during the Rabi 2021 and Kharif 2022 seasons.”

“Under the scheme, the government pays `13,500 each in three installments every year with the first and second tranches of `7,500 and `4,000 being paid in May or June for Kharif sowing and in October or November for Kharif harvesting and Rabi requirements respectively. The third tranche of `2,000 would be paid in January or February for Rabi harvest.”

He said, “The government has paid `67,500 each under Rythu Bharosa in the last 57 months, paying an extra of `17,500 each than the `50,000 promised in the 2019 YSRC manifesto. The government has been implementing various welfare schemes with commitment for the benefit of farmers and hand-holding them at every step.”

The CM added, “The previous Telugu Desam government ditched the farmers by defaulting on the `87, 612 crore loan waiver promise. While an amount of `34,288 crore was incurred under Rythu Bharosa–PM Kisan so far, `2,050.53 crore was spent on interest subvention that benefitted 84.66 lakh farmers under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu.”

“Naidu who said that he would unconditionally waive all the farmers' loans of `87,612 crore with the first signature, did not fulfill the promise. In these 5 years, we put `34,000 crore in the hands of farmers through only one scheme called YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan.”

The Chief Minister said that 50 per cent of farmers owned less than half a hectare and 70 per cent of farmers owned less than 1 hectare. “These two schemes would be very helpful to the small and marginal farmers in meeting 80 per cent of their cultivation expenses.”

Jagan Reddy said the government has also been implementing several other schemes for the farmers including a nine-hour free power supply during day time and input subsidy. So far, a whopping `1, 84, 567 crore has been spent on farmers’ welfare, he said.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, chief secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials were present.