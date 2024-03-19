Row over candidates grips major parties in Satyavedu (R) constituency

Tirupati: The selection of candidates in the Satyavedu (SC) reserved constituency has caused problems within the ranks of both the YSRC and Telugu Desam. Dissenting voices have emerged, challenging the choices.

In the TD camp, the decision to field Koneti Adimulam, who recently defected from the YSRC, has ignited a rebellion. At a recent meeting, local leaders and cadres opposed Adimulam's candidacy, and cited his involvement in gravel quarry issues and legal actions he took against party members during his tenure as YSRC MLA.

TD seniors argue that the YSRC's refusal to renominate Adimulam was due to his poor performance and failure to take up development projects in the constituency in the last five years.

J. Rajasekhar, the TD's 2019 nominee who lost to YSRC’s Koneti Adimulam, has hinted that he would contest the polls as an Independent with support from Helen, the daughter of former TD MLA Hemalatha, who was initially considered for the TD ticket.

Senior TD leaders appealed to party chief Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of the Satyavedu cadre and reconsider Adimulam's candidature. Else, the dissenting voices could jeopardize the party's prospects in the traditionally loyal Satyavedu, where TD secured victories in six out of nine elections since 1983, they warned.

Meanwhile, within the YSRC ranks, the decision to field Nukathoti Rajesh instead of the incumbent Adimulam has triggered dissent among a section of the cadres. While some partymen support Rajesh, others have expressed reservations over his non-local status.

As the nomination process starts a month hence, both the major parties are busy managing internal dissent. Expectations are that the two parties' leaderships would revisit their candidate choices in Satyavedu.

Political analysts suggest that the turmoil within the parties reflects the high-stakes nature of the Satyavedu constituency.