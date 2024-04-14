Roja Condemns Attack on Jagan, Demands Naidu’s Arrest

Tirupati: Lashing out at the opposition, minister for tourism R.K. Roja alleged a broader conspiracy by Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during an election rally on Saturday.

Addressing a protest in Puttur of Nagari constituency on Sunday, Roja termed the incident as a ‘clear assassination attempt’ on the life of the chief minister orchestrated by the Telugu Desam (TD) party chief. “Chandrababu got this heinous attack planned fearing that he won't get any public support if Jagan remains. His atrocities must end now,” the minister alleged.

Roja demanded Naidu’s immediate arrest along with all those involved in the conspiracy behind the attack where a stone struck Jagan during his road show leaving him with an injury. “He (Naidu) knows deposits won’t come to his party if Jagan is around. So, this desperate attempt was made on Jagan’s life which we condemn in strongest terms,” the minister lashed out.

Holding Naidu, his son Lokesh, and actor Pawan Kalyan responsible for provoking and misleading youth, Roja alleged they had resorted to violence out of envy at the overwhelming public support for Jagan’s statewide Memantha Siddam Bus Yatra. “This is utterly undemocratic and unconstitutional. In a democracy, people’s mandate is sought through your work for them, not violence,” Roja said.

She urged the Election Commission to take serious note of the attack conspiracy and immediately file cases against Naidu and others involved.