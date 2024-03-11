Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for Amit Shah Visit

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Imperial Gardens in Secunderabad and attending a Mahila Sadassu at Parade Ground on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have put in place several diversions and parking arrangements.

The public is urged to avoid travelling on roads from Panjagutta-Greenlands-Begumpet to Parade Ground. The road from Tivoli Crossroads to Plaza Crossroads will be closed. Traffic congestion is likely at Chilkalguda, Alugadda Bai, Sangeet, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brook Bond, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Paradise crossroads. MG Road, RP Road and SD Road have to be avoided between 1 pm and 8 pm.

Those travelling by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station and RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station have been asked to use the Hyderabad Metro Rail services.

Traffic from Alugaddabai and Secunderabad Railway Station will be diverted at Sangeet towards Clock Tower-Patny-Paradise, while traffic from Tukaram Gate will be diverted at St John’s Rotary towards Sangeet-Paradise. Traffic from Sangeet Crossroads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower-Rasoolpura and traffic from Begumpet

towards Sangeet Crossroads will be diverted at CTO Crossroads towards Balamrai-Sweekar Upkar-St John’s Rotary towards Sangeeth Crossroads.

Traffic from Bowenpally and Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO, Ranigunj and Tank Bund.

Traffic from Karkhana, Jubilee Bus Station towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upkar towards YMCA, Clock Tower, Patny or towards Tivoli, Brook Bond, Balamrai and CTO.

Vehicles from Patny will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upkar but diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA.

Traffic from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri, Safilguda towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweeka Upkar and CTO.

Due to the BJP meeting at LB Stadium, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 11 am to 7 pm. Traffic may be halted or redirected at various locations.

Junctions that are to be avoided include Panjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Nirankari Bhavan, Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharati, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, Gunfoundry, Abid Circle, Public Gardens, Nampally, Liberty, Himayatnagar, Legislative Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium main gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion at A.R. Petrol Bunk towards Nampally.