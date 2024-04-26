Rise of Social Media Influencers in AP Politics

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Politicians in Andhra Pradesh are increasingly turning to social media influencers to reach out to and sway their voters. There are lesser numbers of traditional campaign rallies and press conferences as the new battleground for political influence has moved online.

Recognising the immense reach and impact of social media personalities, politicians are actively courting these "digital campaigners" to promote their agendas. Offering lucrative sums ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 per post, and up to Rs 10,000 for interviews, they are tapping into the massive followings of these influential figures and agencies.

A prime example is in Visakhapatnam parliament seats. The interviews of several candidates have been shared across various Vizag-based social media pages, even as the youtubers claimed they were not being paid, and they were only reaching information to their viewers. A growing symbiotic relationship between politicians and social media stars is all too clear.

The trend extends to the highest levels of government as well.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent social media event saw over 500 of the state's most active social media users in attendance, underscoring the importance he places on this digital outreach.

Another evidence of this shift was seen in the YSRC party's recent video challenge, where the public was encouraged to record videos supporting the CM, which were then shared across the party's social media handles -- and also a photo, with CM, of the one that wins the competition.

This innovative approach has generated significant buzz. An anonymous Vizag-based Instagram influencer with over 2,16,000 followers said political leaders have approached them, offering substantial sums to promote their campaigns through his platform.

The role of social media influencers in AP politics is only set to grow. The ability to reach and sway large, engaged audiences has made them a crucial asset for politicians seeking to connect with voters in the digital age.