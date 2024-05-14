Rise in Vote Percentage Matter of Worry for Parties

WARANGAL: The rise in voter turnout in Monday’s elections, especially in the rural areas of erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, compared to 2019 has unsettled the main political parties in the Warangal, Mahbubabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha seats, though each of them is claiming victory.

At Warangal, 12.56.301 voters turned up on Monday, compared to 10,61,772 in 2019. They comprised 6,29,512 women and 6,26,704 men, up from 5,30,078 and 5,30,368 respectively in 2019. The vote percentage went up from 63.7 to 68.86.

The Congress believes the uptick in voting would favour the party as it is in power in the state while the BJP is confident that cross-voting by the BRS cadre would help them.

Mahbubabad polled 11,01,030, up from 9,83,707 in 2019. The number of women voters went up to 5,58,678 from 4,97,622 and men 5,42,304 against 4,85,104 in 20`9. The vote percentage went up to 71.85 per cent from 69.06.

In Mahabubabad, even as the BRS is worried that the seat may slip away from its hands, the Congress, with all seven Assembly segments in its kitty, is sure that it will sail through, based on the promises it has made to the electorate.

In Karimnagar, the turnout went from 11,46,915 in 2019 to 13,03,690, taking the vote percentage from 69.52 to 72.54. Female voters were at 6,68,982 in 2024, up from 5,88,108 in 2019. The number of male voters was 5,58,800 which went up to 5,63,663 on Monday.

All three candidates were sure the increased turn-out would favour them, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay was sure that he would retain his seat due to the developmental works he took up, V. Rajendar Rao of the Congress was confident that voting in the four Assembly segments held by the party — Husnabad, Manakondur, Choppadandi and Vemulawada — would tilt the scales in his favour. The BRS’ B. Vinod pointed out that the party had won more votes in the Assembly segments in the constituency.