Revolt Imminent in YSRC; TD-JS Government Unstoppable: Chandrababu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam (TD) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sought to predict an imminent revolt within the ranks of the ruling YSRC.

Further, he declared that the TD and Jana Sena alliance is unstoppable; nothing can impede its victory. “This will lead to humiliation of YSRC chief and current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Naidu declared.



He was addressing a TD meeting in Nellore, apart from a Raa Kadali Raa public meeting at Gurazala in Palnadu district. Naidu welcomed YSRC leaders Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu into the TD fold.



Simultaneously, Naidu highlighted that six MPs and 10 MLAs of YSRC have been denied tickets by Jagan Mohan Reddy, while five MLCs have resigned from the ruling party, following their dissatisfaction with the current CM’s governance, which, the former CM said, is destroying the state.



The TD chief protested against the demise or killing of his party leaders due to the highhandedness of the ruling party. He pointed out that TD leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao took his own life unable to bear the mental torture of YSRC leaders. 30 other TD activists have been killed by the ruling party.



Promising to curb violence in the Palnadu region and bringing the perpetrators to book, Naidu declared that the days of Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC are numbered, especially with the imminent release of the election notification in 10 days.



The TD chief accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to weaken the TD-JS alliance by implanting his covert operatives into the two opposition parties. Addressing a public meeting in Nellore, Naidu slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy's authoritarian style of governance. He observed that the CM behaves like a monarch, while treating others in his party and state as slaves. He asked people to reflect on Jagan Mohan Reddy's mindset, saying the Chief Minister has planted stories in media against his own sister Y.S. Sharmila, who is the president of the AP unit of Congress.



The TD chief went on to ask Jagan Mohan Reddy to respond to accusations of his cousin Sunitha Reddy on the murder of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

He reiterated his understanding with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who, the former chief minister said, is regarded highly within the TD. Naidu emphasised that the TD-JS alliance in Andhra Pradesh is in the people's best interests, contrary to YSRC’s desperate attempts to divide people.

At Nellore, former YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy formally joined the Telugu Desam in Naidu’s presence alongside other YSRC members, including Vemireddy’s wife and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Delhi committee president Prashanti Reddy, and Nellore deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav.