Revolt Begins in YSRC, Says Naidu

Kakinada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that there was a revolt brewing in the YSRC, and no one would be left in the ruling party if the Telugu Desam opened its doors to the dissidents.

All the victims of the YSRC, Naidu said, are ``star campaigners of the Telugu Desam’’.

Addressing the gathering in the ``Raa..Kadali..Raa’’ programme at Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the electoral battle even before the poll notification was issued.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the present crisis in the ruling party and called upon the people to throw out the “YSRC and its leaders’’ in the coming elections.

The former chief minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy has shifted 10 ministers from their constituencies, which indicated the fear of defeat in the YSRC.

He said that “58 MLAs and MPs were shifted to other places. Out of these 27 MLAs belong to Schedule Caste and Backward Class Communities, who were denied tickets. However, many upper caste MLAs remained undisturbed from their constituencies.”

The TD chief also accused the YSRC of targeting the Scheduled Caste candidates by denying the tickets, which would spell trouble for the ruling party.

“Many MLAs like K.Adimoolam and others questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy about his credibility and about minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy who allegedly was a partner in his irregularities.”

“A Class X student Amarnath was killed and the killers are roaming in the society without any fear. Girls are being harassed on the roads, but the police did not deliver justice to them,” Naidu alleged.

After the TD and Jana Sena assumed power, Naidu said if anybody harasses the girls, it would be their last day and nobody wants to harass the girls or women.

He called upon the youths to climb the cycle (TD symbol) and hold a glass (Jana Sena symbol) and go to every house with the two party flags and create awareness of the YSRC misrule and the achievement of TD and Jana Sena to every house.

The former chief minister promised to provide five lakh jobs in the next five years. The TD-JS government will set up 62 working stations in the mandal headquarters to allow youth to work closer to home.

He also promised the people that the TD-JS government will not to hike power charges after elections and wind power would be promoted to provide quality power to the consumers and Rajamahendravaram would become a tourism hub.

He also accused Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat of looting Rs.600 crore in the Ava lands scam, said Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy has become Gravel Reddy, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja encourages blade batches.