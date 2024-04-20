Reveal Details of JS Electoral Bonds: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Pothina Mahesh demanded that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan inform public why he formed the party and what is his agenda.

He underlined that the way Pawan Kalyan is going about his politics, it is clear that his agenda is not an outright win for Jana Sena but to once again make Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRC leader demanded that the JS chief make clear how much he has benefitted from the electoral bonds. “How many donations has Pawan Kalyan received?

How much money has he collected from NRIs in the name of helping tenant farmers? How much money has he given to such farmers,” he asked.

Pothina Mahesh maintained that there is no Jana Sena Party in 10 districts.