Revanth to Attend Modi’s Meet, Ending KCR’s 8-Year-Long Boycott

Hyderabad: Breaking away from his predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao’s eight-year-long policy to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programmes, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to take part in the Prime Minister’s official programmes during his two-day visit to the state on March 4 and 5.

The last time Rao participated in the Prime Minister's official programme was in August 2016.

Revanth Reddy will take part in the launching of development programmes worth about Rs 15,00 crore in Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy on March 5 by Modi. The Chief Minister will also take part in the inauguration of the Civil Aviation Research Organisation by Modi in the Begumpet airport on March 5.

During his tenure, Rao did not even follow protocol in welcoming or giving a send-off to the Prime Minister, when he visited the state. The last Rao met Modi was in New Delhi on September 3, 2021, to submit representations seeking clearances to pending funds and projects concerning Telangana.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister on December 7, 2023, Revanth Reddy met Modi in New Delhi on December 26 and submitted representations seeking clearance for pending funds and projects for Telangana, which marked the first meeting between the Telangana Chief Minister and the Prime Minister after a gap of two years and two months.

The last time Rao was present at Modi’s official programmes was in August 2016 when the Prime Minister inaugurated the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Gajwel besides laying the foundation for the 1,600 MW thermal power station of NTPC at Ramagundam, a revival of a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam; Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal; and Manoharabad Kothapalli railway line.

While most of these projects have been completed and Modi visited Telangana multiple times since 2016 to inaugurate these projects, Rao stayed away due to political rivalry between the BRS and the BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.