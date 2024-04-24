Revanth speaking out of fear of defeat: D.K. Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna flayed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and said instead of delivering on his promises he was visiting the district to criticise her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister, she opined, had come six times to the district indicating that he fears Congress defeat in Mahbubnagar.

Addressing the media, she said, “Apart from abusing me the CM has entrusted the task to his acolytes also. The CM is on a temple spree and is making promises in the name of gods in view of the elections. They are trying to cheat the people. The CM has failed to keep his promise of farm loan waiver by December 9. The pledged `4,000 pension, allowance for women, unemployment dole for youth, `500 bonus for paddy have not been given and Congress has no right to seek votes.”



In contrast, Aruna opined the BJP was seeking votes on the basis of funds allocated by the Centre to Telangana for developing railway lines and national highways. “We brought CAA, constructed a temple in Ayodhya, abolished Article 370, banned Triple Talaq and introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. The Centre is giving mudra loans, free ration to the poor and is providing input subsidies to farmers. What is the state government doing?” she asked.



Reeling out pending payments to the state government employees, the Mahbubnagar candidate informed that the state has failed to give a matching grant of 40 per cent to the KGBV employees, four DAs are pending for constables and employees and the Chief Minister has not held any review at his level on the problems of employees.



“If I win, I can secure much-needed funds for the completion of railway works, construction of AIIMS and bringing a sainik school to the district. There is no way Congress is going to win 14 MP seats in the state. Revanth has taken a cue from KCR and is following his footsteps,” she said.

