Revanth reviews GO 46 on police jobs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday reviewed the possibility of scrapping the controversial government order (GO) 46 concerning police recruitment that was brought by the previous BRS government.

Police job aspirants have been staging protests across the state demanding cancellation of GO 46 for the past few months. Officials made several suggestions to the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to issue fresh notifications to fill the jobs apart from filling the posts for which the selection process is already completed based on the previous notifications.

The previous BRS government had issued a notification for the police recruitment in March 2022 and completed the selection process for 15,750 posts in October 2023. The appointment process is pending due to the court case.

The High Court recently directed the state government to issue appointment orders to the selected persons as the selection process has already been completed.

Advocate-General Sudarshan Reddy and other officials opined that there was no other option other than issuing appointment orders for 15,750 posts for which the selection process has been completed.

The officials suggested that Revanth Reddy consider the possibility of cancellation of GO 46 for new notifications. The CM said that the government will take a decision on the cancellation of the GO 46 and issue the new notifications in consultation with the Cabinet Sub Committee after discussion in the Assembly.