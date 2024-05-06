Top
Revanth Reddy to Hold Corner Meeting in Secunderabad Cantonment

DC Correspondent
5 May 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Revanth Reddy to Hold Corner Meeting in Secunderabad Cantonment
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate in a corner meeting in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment on Monday. Congress candidate Sri Ganesh, along with Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani on Sunday said that the Chief Minister will participate in the meeting as a part of the byelection campaign for the May 13 elections. They invited constituency Congress leaders, activists and people in the Assembly segment to participate in large numbers in the meeting.


DC Correspondent
