Revanth Reddy Cabinet to Address Critical Bifurcation Issues Ahead of Telangana's 10th Anniversary

HYDERABAD: Saturday's meeting of the Revanth Reddy Cabinet, a fortnight ahead of the 10th anniversary of the bifurcation of Telugu states, is likely to take key decisions on taking over buildings in Hyderabad that were allotted to Andhra Pradesh a decade ago, apart from those relating to the new academic year, Kaleshwaram project and the Kharif action plan.

Hyderabad will cease to exist as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2024, and will be the capital of Telangana state as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.





Saturday's Cabinet meeting will be the first after the conclusion of the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the state, and comes two months after the previous meeting on March 12.



Sources said the Cabinet would take decisions on pending bifurcation-related issues, the `2 lakh crop loan waiver by Augsut 15, kharif action plan, new academic year starting next month, the interim report submitted by NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) recommending undertake repairs at the damaged Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.



It is estimated that `35,000 crore will be needed to implement Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's promise of crop loan waiver. The Cabinet would discuss options on raising funds and setting up an exclusive farmers' corporation to take over the loans repay banks in monthly instalments.



The Cabinet will discuss measures to augment revenues of the state government by plugging loopholes in tax collections by various departments and checking tax evasion, among other measures.

As the new academic year for students commences in June, the Cabinet will review the supply of free textbooks, uniforms and infrastructure to students in government schools and colleges, undertaking a special enrolment drive and ensuring availability of textbooks in the market for students of private schools.



Several bifurcation issues remain unresolved between Telangana and AP even after 10 years. The distribution of assets and liabilities of Schedule IX and X institutions listed under AP Reorganisation Act, mostly located in Hyderabad, has become a bone of contention between TG and AP as several cases are lying pending in High Court and Supreme Court.



The fixed deposits of these institutions amounting to hundreds of crores are lying in banks with no consensus on how to divide them. The Cabinet meeting is expected to discuss all these issues, pass a resolution and refer to the Centre seeking early redressal of bifurcation related issues.

Some of the buildings still in control of the AP government are the Lake View guesthouse, buildings housing the CID at Lakdikapul, SIB at Greenlands, Sainik Welfare Board at Somajiguda as well as the Shourya Bhavan at Jubilee Hills Road No. 10 given to the AP Special Police as well as portions of the TS Police Academy that were allotted to the neighbouring state at the time of bifurcation.




