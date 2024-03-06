Revanth raps BRS for criticism, says Cong. will rule for 10 years

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday declared that the Congress government will remain in power for the next 10 years, until 2034, and dared the BRS and BJP to pull down his government. He said that the Congress government came to power in Telangana with a massive public mandate of over 40 per cent vote share and warned if anyone tried to dislodge this government, people would become “human bombs” and end them.

Addressing a public gathering in Mahbubnagar to launch the Congress’ Lok Sabha elections campaign, he lashed out at the BRS for criticising his decision to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

“Some ‘sannasulu (idiots)’ are criticising me for meeting PM Modi. What's wrong if a CM meets a PM when he visits the state? I fulfilled my responsibility as CM by welcoming and meeting the PM. I submitted representations to the PM seeking funds and projects for state. I did not meet Modi secretly or meet Modi to discuss selfish interests like they did. I met Modi in public, made my demands on funds and projects before Modi publicly,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that if Modi failed to fulfil his requests, he would tour India to campaign against the Prime Minister.

“BJP and BRS are on the same page. Narendra Modi and KCR are speaking on the same lines that Congress government in Telangana will not last long. People of Telangana elected Congress to power with a massive mandate. If anyone tries to pull down this government, people will not sit quiet. They will become human bombs and see their end. I challenge anyone to touch this government and see for themselves what will happen,” he said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the people of the state gave a 10-year tenure to TD from 1994 to 2004, 10-year tenure to Congress government from 2004 to 2014, 10-year tenure to BRS from 2014 to 2024, and in the same manner, will give this Congress government tenure till 2034.

Appealing to the people of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar) district to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats, he said, “I hail from Palamuru district. Congress high command has given opportunity to a ‘Palamuru bidda’ (son of the soil) as Chief Minister of Telangana. It's a great honour. It's time for ‘Palamuru biddalu (people)’ to express their gratitude to Congress high command by ensuring grand victory for two Lok Sabha seats in Palamuru district.”

Stating that if the people of Telangana give more than 12 of the 17 seats to Congress, it will strengthen him and the state government to work for the speedy development of the state.

Dubbing BRS as “Billa Ranga Samithi”, Revanth said, “Billa and Ranga (KTR and Harish) are making wild allegations against Congress government every day. They are accusing Congress government of not fulfilling Six Guarantees promised during Assembly polls. We did not complete even 100 days in power. We already started implementing four guarantees and the fifth guarantee of constructing Indiramma Houses will be launched on March 11 in Badrachalam.”

Reiterating that he will consider the electoral mandate in Lok Sabha polls as a referendum on the performance of his 100-day-old government, Revanth Reddy said, “I appeal to people to assess the performance of my government in the past 100 days before casting their votes. I am confident that people of Telangana are very happy and satisfied with the performance of the Congress government and will accord bigger majority in LS polls than Assembly polls.”