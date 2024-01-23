Revanth pushes to implement ‘Maha Lakshmi’ before LS polls

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who returned from a week-long tour of Davos, London and Dubai, on Monday laid focus on expediting the implementation of Six Guarantees promised by the Congress during the Assembly polls.

Official sources said that soon after his return to the city on Monday, the Chief Minister obtained a report on the progress of data entry of applications submitted by people to avail of the Six Guarantee schemes during the Praja Palana programme held from December 28 to January 6.

According to sources, the Chief Minister asked officials to devise plans to implement the remaining two components of the Maha Lakshmi Guarantee Scheme for women before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections kick in. The scheme entails the government giving Rs 2,500 of financial aid per month and providing gas cylinders at Rs 500 apiece to eligible women. The third component, free bus travel for women, was implemented on December 9.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the process of data entry of applications was almost complete. It was found that 92.23 lakh women applied for the financial aid scheme and 91.49 lakh for the subsidised gas cylinders. These were the highest number of applications when compared with other schemes.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to begin the door-to-door verification of applicants to identify women beneficiaries after the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Six Guarantees headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka comes up with guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries which is expected by February first week.