Revanth: Elect Congress candidates in GHMC, be assured of speedy development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that previous Congress governments had transformed Hyderabad into a 'global city' but the BRS and the BJP carried out a false propaganda in the recent Assembly polls due to which the Congress could not win seats in Greater Hyderabad.

He said that successive Congress governments had brought Shamshabad international airport, Outer Ring Road, PVNR expressway, flyovers and Krishna-Godavari waters to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad but BRS and BJP leaders took 'selfies' in front of them and resorted to 'self-trumpeting' to take credit for the development works done by the Congress.

The Chief Minister appealed to voters to ensure the party’s victory in Lok Sabha polls under Greater Hyderabad limits in Secunderabad, Chevella and Malkajgiri constituencies to be assured of speedy development of Hyderabad.

Reddy on Monday held roadshows in Amberpet, Uppal and Secunderabad Cantonment in support of party candidates for Secunderabad and Malkajgiri Danam Nagender and Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, respectively besides Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll candidate Sri Ganesh.

Addressing roadshows, he said that Congress came to power in the state and urged voters to elect its MPs in Greater Hyderabad limits this time. He said that their government has the strength to resolve all issues concerning people. If they elect Congress MPs and an MLA in Greater Hyderabad limits, it will enable him to work in coordination with them and put development works on the fast track.

"Opposition MPs and MLAs try to create obstacles in the execution of works with an ill-intention to bring a bad name for the Congress government. There is no use for you if you elect BJP or BRS leaders as MPs or MLAs now that Congress is in power," Revanth Reddy said.

He said people elected G. Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad in 2019. He became a union minister but was of no use to Hyderabad and Secunderabad when the city witnessed huge floods and loss of property in 2020.

"As a Union minister, Kishan Reddy did not bring a single rupee from the Centre towards flood relief. He failed to complete the flyover in Amberpet in the last five years," he said.

Revanth Reddy came down heavily on BJP’s Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar, accusing him of helping BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members to loot the state as the then finance and health minister.

"Rajendar worked as a BRS minister for eight years. He left the BRS due to a dispute with Rao over the sharing of looted wealth. He did not quit the BRS for any public cause. As finance minister, he helped KCR and his family members loot thousands of crores in the name of Kaleshwaram project. As health minister he helped KCR's family member and former MP J. Santosh Kumar to swindle CSR funds that were donated for Covid relief," he alleged.

The Chief Minister also alleged that BRS fielded a dummy candidate in Malkajgiri to benefit the BJP.

"The Congress and BJP are in a straight fight in the Lok Sabha elections as BRS has fielded dummy candidates to benefit BJP," he said.

In Cantonment, he promised to resolve issues of higher collection of water charges, property tax and closure of military roads by SCB officials. He also promised to beef up infrastructure facilities in the jurisdiction.