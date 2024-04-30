Revanth: Congress Will Protect and Enhance Reservations to SCs, STs, OBCs

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Congress, if voted to power at the Centre, will not only protect reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs but also enhance the quota allotted to these sections in proportion to their population by conducting a caste survey.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP on the issue of reservations, Revanth Reddy warned people that if they elected the Narendra Modi government for a third term, they will lose reservations as the BJP and the RSS were keen to make India a 'reservation-free' country.

The TPCC chief on Tuesday was speaking at public meetings in Karimnagar, Warangal and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies in support of party candidates Velichala Rajender Rao, Kadiyam Kavya and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy respectively.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Modi had done nothing for Telangana state.

Displaying a mock-up of a big egg on which ‘Gadida Guddu’ (donkey’s egg) was written, Revanth Reddy said the contribution of Modi's BJP to Telangana in the last 10 years was equal to a 'gadida guddu'. Revanth Reddy’s dig at Modi using the donkey’s egg attracted instantaneous response from people.

The Chief Minister alleged that Modi has given a ‘chembu’ (empty pitcher) to Karnataka, matti (sand) to Andhra Pradesh and a big donkey’s egg to Telangana state.

Referring to Modi’s Tuesday’s public meeting at Zaheerabad, Revanth Reddy said Modi has promised nothing to the state. "Modi neither told the people what he did for Telangana in the past 10 years nor did he tell people what he wants to do for Telangana in the next five years. He confined himself to cheap politics and uttered lies," he said.

Revanth Reddy also came down heavily against BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, who sought votes in Khammam by stating that BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao would become Union minister if they vote for him.

“How can N become a Union minister? Does KCR want to say that he will join the Union government led by the Congress or the BJP? On the one hand, KCR says the Congress will not get even 40 seats. On the other hand, he says his party MP will become the Union minister. This means KCR wants to join the BJP-led government. This itself is proof that he has a secret pact with Modi,” Revanth Reddy said, adding, “Even if KCR wants to join the Congress-led government, we will not allow him to.”

Revanth Reddy alleged that Modi and home minister Amit Shah were conspiring to end reservations and their slogan of “Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar” was to enable this. “As soon as elections are completed, Modi will announce a surgical strike on Dalits and people of other weaker sections.”

“In the 10 years of ruling, Modi has done nothing for Telangana and not even fulfilled the promises that were given by the UPA government in 2014 at the time of bifurcation of the Telangana state,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister urged the voters of Chevella to elect Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy with a big majority to ensure the speedy and all-round development of the Chevella constituency in the next five years which the BJP and the BRS had neglected in the past 10 years.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Nizamabad Gundu (Dharmapuri Arvind) and Karimnagar Ara-Gundu (Bandi Sanjay) had done nothing for the development of their constituencies.

“Like beggars, who begged money at the bus stands showing photos of Gods, Gundu and Ara Gundu did not spare even Lord Sri Rama. They are doing politics in the name of Lord Rama and insulted him by distributing akshintalu even before performing his kalyanam (marriage).”

The Chief Minister also swore on the name of Lord Shiva of the Ramappa temple to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15.