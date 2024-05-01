Revanth: Cong trounced KCR in semi-finals, will defeat Modi in finals on May 13

Hyderabad/ Karimnagar: Comparing the Lok Sabha elections as a cricket match between Telangana and Gujarat, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress defeated BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao in the semi-finals (Assembly elections) in December 2023 and Congress will defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the final match (Lok Sabha elections) to be held on May 13 in Telangana.

The Chief Minister also termed the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana as a contest between “Telangana pride” and “Gujarat dominance” and appealed to voters to exhibit “Telangana valour” and trounce the BJP in the final match on May 13.

Revanth Reddy on Wednesday undertook campaigning in Chevella, Malkajgiri and Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituencies in support of Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy and T. Jeevan Reddy.

Addressing the roadshows in Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Korutla, Revanth Reddy said the BRS government in Telangana and the BJP government in Delhi failed to deliver on any of their major poll promises in the past 10 years. He appealed to voters to teach the BRS and the BJP a fitting lesson by voting for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress-led government is going to come to power at the Centre in June as per all the survey reports and promised that he will ensure maximum funds to Telangana to extend welfare schemes and development programmes to every household in the state.

He said that the Congress government is in power in Telangana and the Congress government will come to power at the Centre in June. “If you ensure victory for the Congress candidates in Telangana, it will help me to speed up welfare and development. If I have Congress MPs here, it will be helpful to secure more funds. If you elect opposition MLAs, they will create hurdles for me and try to block welfare schemes and development programmes,” Revanth Reddy said.

He alleged that the BJP and its parent organisation RSS are making a conspiracy to suspend reservations and amend the Constitution and that is why they are going into Lok Sabha elections with a slogan called ‘Ab ki Baar 400 seats par”.

“Visiting my Telangana, my region and my state, Modi is trying to threaten me with police cases in Delhi and forgetting that the Telangana people will not sit quiet, Modi is trying to threaten the CM of the Telangana state,” he said.

He said that in the last 20 years of his political journey, he saw many ups and downs and is not afraid of such cases. If the BJP tries to threaten the people of Telangana, then the BJP too will face the same consequences like how the Razakars’ faced in the past, he warned.

If BJP leaders have guts, then they must ask votes explaining to the people about the development that they did in Telangana, but should not try to show dominance and dictatorship like how they showed in the Gujarat state, because it is Telangana, and not Gujarat, he added.

In its 10 years of ruling, the BJP government has given a big ‘donkey’s egg’ (gadida guddu) to Telangana, and Modi who visited Telangana on Tuesday brought another big donkey’s egg, he said satirically while referring to Telangana not getting any funds or projects during the Modi regime.