Revanth blackmailing voters emotionally: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC morcha president Dr K. Laxman accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of emotionally blackmailing voters with claims of a conspiracy to unseat him. This is intended to distract public attention from the party's promises made during the Assembly polls and its failure to honour them.

“If Congress leaders are not ready to work under his leadership, it is their personal issue. Groupism is in the Congress blood,” Dr Laxman said at a press conference here on Friday.

He said that Revanth Reddy, instead of targeting his opponents, was now linking the Assembly poll promises with the Lok Sabha elections, which indirectly indicates an admission of failure to implement the six guarantees.

He said the state government had not taken steps to help farmers whose crops are withering. “The farming community is disappointed with the state government for not coming to their help,” he said.

Although the party is facing large-scale desertions and its role in scams had been exposed, BRS has not learnt its lessons, he said.

Dr Laxman said that their Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha was giving MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi a tough fight but the Congress was coming to his rescue. Congress leader Feroz Khan was supporting Owaisi, his bitter rival, due to pressure from party leaders, he said.