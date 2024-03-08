Revanth attends Congress CEC meet, 1st list for LS polls likely today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Cabinet minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday took part in the AICC’s central election committee (CEC) to decide the candidates for Lok Sabha polls, with sources indicating the first list of candidates will be out on Friday.

The Congress high command convened the meeting to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Manipur.

The meeting was attended by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the party headquarters in Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the meeting remotely.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his entourage left for Delhi by a special flight on the day to take part in the meeting between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Sources said that the Chief Minister submitted a list of probable candidates to the CEC and sought approval, with the high command only clearing seven of the 10 names proposed, with a call on three others to be taken by Friday.

After the meeting, they left the venue without speaking to media personnel.

Sources said that the names proposed were Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy for Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, Aligireddy Praveen Reddy (Karimnagar), MLC T. Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), Gaddam Vamsi Krishna or Venkatesh Netha (Peddapalli), Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad), Bonthu Rammohan or Bonthu Sridevi (Secunderabad), Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy or Kunduru Jana Reddy (Nalgonda), Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhongir), Balram Naik (Mahbubabad), Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Chevella) and Mynampally Hanumantha Rao (Medak).