Revanth Asks Medak Voters to Defeat KCR and Harish

HYDERABAD: Comparing BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and T. Harish Rao with 'shani' that has been haunting Siddipet for 45 years, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday vowed to free the people by defeating the BRS in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

Revanth Reddy asked Harish Rao, Siddipet MLA, to keep his resignation letter ready on August 15 as he will waive crop loans of farmers up to `2 lakh as promised.

The Chief Minister on Thursday was speaking at campaign meetings in Siddipet, Asifabad and Quthbullapur in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidates in Medak (Neelam Madhu Mudiraj), Adilabad (Athram Suguna) and Malkajgiri (Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy).

Referring to Harish Rao’s challenge on crop loan waiver, Revanth Reddy said, "I swear on Komuravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet. I will waive crop loans of farmers by August 15. Harish Rao is telling me that I can't do that and if I do he will resign to his MLA post. I am asking Harish Rao to keep his resignation letter ready. He has to resign on August 15. I will ensure the victory of the Congress in the bypoll after Harish resigns and give a new Congress MLA to Siddipet.”

“I will ensure the people of Siddipet get rid of "Mama-Alludu" (KCR and Harish), who have been haunting people of Siddipet like Shani for the past 45 years. Since the 1980s, either KCR or Harish have been representing Siddipet Assembly constituency and it's time to get rid of them. "

Revanth Reddy said "People of Siddipet will get Independence from Mama-Alludu on August 15 after Harish resigns, farmers of Telangana will get Independence from banks crop loans."

The Chief Minister said the people of Medak stood by Indira Gandhi when the Congress was going through a difficult phase in 1980. " Indira Gandhi brought several industries and several national institutions like Ordnance Factory, Icrisat, BHEL, etc providing huge employment opportunities. The BRS and BJP completely neglected the development of Medak."

He lashed out at the Raos for forcibly acquiring thousands of acres of land for Mallannasagar and Ranganayakasagar by using the police and denying fair compensation to the oustees. He said BRS Medak candidate P. Venkatrama Reddy, district collector at that time, was instrumental in forcible land acquisition under their directions.

"It's a golden opportunity for the people of Medak to teach a fitting lesson to KCR, Harish and Venkatrama Reddy in one- o by defeating the BRS in Medak. Venkatrama Reddy amassed wealth as the collector in Medak district. He has invested the money in his company Rajapushpa Real Estate Ventures and minted money. KCR and Harish gave him a BRS Medak ticket looking at his wealth," Revanth Reddy said.

In Asifabad, Revanth Reddy said STs, who comprise a majority in the Adilabad constituency, face the danger of losing reservations if the BJP comes to power. He appealed to voters to elect Congress candidate Athram Suguna in Adilabad if they want reservations to continue.

In Quthbullapur, Revanth Reddy promised to develop the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment on all fronts if they elect Congress candidate Sunitha Reddy.

He said the people of Malkajgiri helped him to become TPCC chief and Chief Minister by electing him as an MP from Malkajgiri in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after he lost the Assembly election in Kodangal in 2018. "I am indebted to the people of Malkajgiri. I will repay this debt by developing Malkajgiri on all fronts by sanctioning funds and development works as the CM. I urge voters to strengthen my hands by electing Congress candidate Sunitha Reddy from Malkajgiri."