Revanth and KCR Telling Lies Against BJP: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Etala Rajendar on Monday said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Malkajgiri as he never came back to them to know their grievances since being elected as an MP.

Taking part in a breakfast meeting in Shiva Durga colony of Chengicherla, Rajendar said that Revanth Reddy has been the Chief Minister for the last four months but he has not been speaking about the promises given by him to the people. He told the people that there was no use in voting for Congress or BRS in the current political situation. The BJP alone can work towards improving infrastructure and creation of job avenues in IT and other sectors.

At a separate meeting with residents of Narapally colony, Rajendar said that Revanth Reddy and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were telling lies just to win elections.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been spreading wrong information that the nation will disintegrate and communal incidents will flare up if Narendra Modi is back as the Prime Minister. There have not been any communal riots in the last 10 years and there is peace across the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370. The blasts at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat in the city took place during Congress rule, he pointed out.