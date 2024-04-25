Revanth Alleges BJP in 'Deep-Rooted Conspiracy' to Scrap Reservations

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to abolish reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs in tune with the RSS agenda. He further alleged that RSS will complete a centenary next year and BJP wants to abolish reservations before the milestone’s celebrations begin.

Reddy said that BJP was pitching for two-third majority in the Lok Sabha elections to change constitutions and scrap reservations. However, the Congress will fight and safeguard the constitution and protect reservations.

Addressing a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday after releasing a "chargesheet" against the BJP government, Reddy cautioned voters that if the BJP won 400 seats, then it will implement the 'RSS agenda', change the Constitution and scrap reservations.

The Chief Minister termed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a 'referendum' on whether reservations should be continued or abolished.

"I caution SC, ST and OBC voters. Please understand that if you vote for BJP, it would mean that you are voting against your own reservations," he said.

Reddy said that previous Congress governments at the Centre had brought reservations to SCs and STs to give them a fair share in education and employment as per provisions of the Constitution.

"All that the BJP government at the Centre had done in the last ten years was implementing the RSS agenda, including demonetisation and GST," Reddy said.

He stated that the aim of Congress is to enhance reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and for that reason it promises to undertake caste-based census to determine population of each caste and raise reservations in proportion to their population.



