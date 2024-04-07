Resolve issues to get our votes, RWAs tell parties

Hyderabad: As the D-Day for the Lok Sabha elections draws near, political leaders from all parties are reaching out to people and resident welfare associations (RWAs) with their respective manifestos.

On Sunday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with party leaders from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, while TS BJP president Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who is contesting from the same constituency, campaigned in Amberpet while Dr Sangita Reddy, wife of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate for Chevella, met locals at MG Park in the Alkapur Township, Manikonda.

Dr Venkata Nagesh Tipparaju from Vessella Meadows near Taramati Baradari, Ibrahmbagh, said that political parties should give utmost priority to health care services.

“Despite schemes by the state and union government, the poor struggle to get quality healthcare and the middle income families’ fall into debt-trap if they encounter serious health conditions,” he said.

He said that he would bring together all like-minded people and requested political parties to implement a scheme where cess is imposed on luxury products/segments and the poor and middle income families get best health care services for free.

Similarly, members from the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad said that they will vote for the party that improves connectivity to their localities.

“Better connectivity by building road over bridges (RoBs) at RK Puram, Ammuguda and Bolaram is our request. The state and union governments should hold joint meetings to acquire land under the Central government control and execute these projects,” said C.S. Chandrasekhar, secretary of the federation.

Many from colonies in and around Mehdipatnam, parts of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and Narsingi said that the period ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is the best time to reopen roads under the control of Local Military Authority (LMA) and get a permanent solution.

“Works related to the skywalk in Mehdipatnam were delayed for years as the union government did not hand over the land and the pedestrian-friendly facility has not been completed. Resolving these issues should be the focus of the contenders,” said Srinivas Reddy from Narsingi.