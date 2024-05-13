Report sought on Allu Arjun’s Nandyal visit issue

Kurnool: The Election Commission is likely to take against the local SP and some other officials for allowing an unauthorized gathering of people during the visit of actor Allu Arjun in Nandyal on Saturday, even a ban on assembly under Section 144 was in force.

Allu Arjun, en route to Tirupati, visited the residence of his close friend and Nandyal legislator S Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy to extend his support to him. A large gathering assembled there and Arjun greeted them alongside the legislator. Additionally, without obtaining prior permission, both Arjun and Ravi Reddy participated in a rally.

The Election Commission, upon receiving complaints about the large gathering during a period when Sec 144 was in force, viewed the incident seriously. It directed the DGP to present a chargesheet against SP Raghuveer Reddy, city DSP Ravindranath Reddy and Two Town circle inspector Raja Reddy within 60 days, and sought an explanation for the rule violation.

The Two Town Police filed a case on Saturday night under Section 188 against the MLA and Allu Arjun on directions from the Nandyal city returning officer and joint collector, Rahul Reddy.