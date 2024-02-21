Renuka Chowdhury, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ravichandra declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: Congress candidates Renuka Chowdhury and M. Anil Kumar Yadav and BRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, obviating the need for the February 27 elections.

They were the only ones who filed their nomination papers. The last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Tuesday.

The Congress with 64 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly had the numbers to win two seats and main opposition BRS with 39 MLAs one. With the Congerss opting against contesting the third seat, the candidates were elected unopposed.

Returning Officer V. Upender Reddy declared the results at the Assembly premises here on Tuesday stating that all the three candidates were elected unopposed and handed over their election certificates.

Renuka Chowdhury will serve her sixth term as an MP. She was elected to Rajya Sabha four times and twice to the Lok Sabha earlier. Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav will be making his debut in Parliament.

Ravichandra of the BRS has been elected to the Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive time. He was earlier elected to the Rajya Sabha in a bypoll held in May 2022.