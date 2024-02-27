Rebel MLA joins TD, gets tickets to contest from Nuzvid

Vijayawada: Rebel YSRC Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy joined the Telugu Desam on Monday. Another rebel MLA of the ruling party, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, would join TD soon.

YSRC Vijayawada city’s former president Boppana Bhava Kumar, Kamma welfare corporation’s former chairman Tummala Chandrasekhar and others also joined the TD in the presence of its leader Nara Lokesh. Lokesh warmly welcomed them into the party at the TD office in Undavalli near Vijayawada.

Notably, Parthasarathy's name had been finalised as TD Nuzvid's constituency candidate in Eluru district before he joined the party. The name was announced by TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the release of the first candidates list of TD and JS.

Parthsarathy got the ticket without joining the TD though he had resigned from the YSRC a month ago.

Parathasarathy thanked Chandrababu for naming him as the TD’s Nuzvid candidate. “I am non-local for Nuzvid. However, I believe that the constituency’s voters will accept my candidature. Chandrababu took the decision. The Nuzvid constituency would stand behind him,” he hoped.

TD Politburo member Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada parliamentary constituency leader Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rama Mohana Rao, former MLA Bode Prasad, former MP and Krishna district party president Konakalla Narayana Rao, Pamarru in charge Varla Kumara Raja and others were present.

Meanwhile, YSRC rebel and Mylavaram MLA, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, held a meeting with his supporters on Monday. He criticised chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over his change of stand on Amaravati and announcing the Three Capitals plan. This, he felt, was a disastrous decision for AP.

He swore that he would work under the leadership of Chandrababu and join TD soon.