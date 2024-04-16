Rebel BJP Nominee Challenges Party's Dynastic Politics in Shivamogga

Bengaluru: Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee in Shivamogga Lok Sabha fray K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday dared State BJP unit president B.Y. Vijayendra to initiate disciplinary action against him over his entry as an independent nominee from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat and stated “What action against me after I have left the BJP?”

BJP has fielded incumbent MP B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister and senior party leader B.S. Yediyurappa, for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

Eshwarappa is in the fray as an independent candidate after his son Kantesh, an aspirant for BJP ticket to contest Haveri Lok Sabha seat was denied the ticket. In 2023, BJP denied Eshwarappa a five time MAL from Shivamogga Assembly seat re-nomination. The grouse of Eshwarappa is that BJP senior leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of having a role in denial of ticket to his son Kantesh, a former Zilla Panchayat member.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that he is in the fray as an independent nominee opposing ‘dynastic’ politics of BJP senior leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yedityurappa and similar to what has been the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is fighting against ‘family’ politics of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

“What right do you have to speak against me?” Eshwarappa asked Vijayendra and said that “You have become State BJP unit president owing to the efforts of your father (Yediyurappa) and that too after exerting pressure on the BJP Central leaders to become State unit chief.”

“You (Vijayendra) are still in the infancy stage in politics,” said the rebel BJP nominee. “I have strived hard for the party for 40 years and people of Shivamogga City and district are aware of my contributions ( as an MLA and a Minister),” said the rebel nominee and pointed out many leaders have sacrificed for building BJP in Karnataka.

Exuding confidence to defeat Vijayendra in Assembly election in 2028 in Shikaripura seat, Eshwarappa said voters have termed Vijayendra as an ‘arrogant’ person and that he won the 2023 Assembly election with great difficulty using ‘money’ power. “Your victory margin has come down to 10,000 while it was 60,000 difference earlier,” said Eshwarappa.

“You are BJP State unit chief, your brother Raghavendra is BJP nominee for Shivamogga and your father is the BJP Parliamentary Board member and bring other family as well to occupy various posts in BJP,” he said and stated “BJP is for your (Yediyurappa) family in Karnataka.”

"My contest in Shivamogga is to end dynastic politics," Eshwarappa said.