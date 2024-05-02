Ranjith to focus on health and education

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha seat Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said on Thursday that he will focus on education and health sectors in the constituency, if people elect him as an MP again for the second term.

He said in his first term as the Chevella MP, from 2019 to 2024, he focussed on providing basic infrastructure facilities and his next focus will be on providing better education and health facilities to people in the constituency.

Ranjith Reddy on Thursday undertook extensive campaigning in the constituency. He addressed street corner meetings and held padayatras.

The Congress candidate said he will ensure the implementation of Six Guarantees in his constituencies effectively. He said due to the Mahabubnagar MLC code issue in April, two guarantees of providing cylinders for Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units in few areas of his constituency that fall under the Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC constituency could not be implemented. He promised to implement them soon after the election code ends in June.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is keen to establish schools, colleges, and healthcare centres in Chevella and assured to sanction funds for them after the Lok Sabha polls.