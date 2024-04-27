Ranjith Says Vote Out BJP, if You Want Reservation

Hyderabad: Congress Chevella candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy appealed to voters to ensure the victory of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections if they wanted the reservations to continue in education and employment.

He cautioned voters that if the BJP comes to power for the third-term, it will abolish reservations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the RSS in 2025.

Speaking in the campaign on Friday, he said Dalits, tribals, weaker sections and women are getting the benefits of reservations in education and employment because of the Constitution written by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Ranjith Reddy said that if the BJP got 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it can change the Constitution and abolish reservations with its two-third majority in Parliament. That is why the party leaders are boasting that they will get more than 400 MP seats this time, he said.

Warning voters that if the BJP comes to power people should forget about reservations, Ranjith Reddy appealed to voters to realise the threat posed to reservations and defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.

He said if the Congress comes to power, it will not only continue the existing reservation system but also enhance the reservation by undertaking caste surveys.