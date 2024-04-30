Ranjith Reddy Urges Voters to Ensure Victory for Development and Welfare

HYDERABAD: Congress Chevella candidate G. Ranjith Reddy said that the development of all sections of people was possible only with the Congress in power, and urged voters to elect him with a big majority in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

If they voted for the BJP, it will cancel the Constitution as well as reservations, he cautioned voters.

Ranjith Reddy said rs 500 crore had been sanctioned for the development of the Vikarabad segment after the Congress came to power in the state. It would sanction more funds to Chevella if the people ensured his victory.

Speaking at a road show along with Vikarabad MLA and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ranjith Reddy said that the Congress deserved the credit of making a big push for the women's welfare. He said

Former MLC Yadava Reddy, former GHMC mayor Bontu Rammohan, senior Congress leaders and activists participated in the roadshow.





He urged Congress workers to campaign like a soldier from house to house and explain the welfare schemes of the Congress government to the people.



