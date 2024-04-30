Ranjith Reddy: Ensure Every Eligible Household Gets Six Guarantees

Hyderabad: Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that he would ensure every eligible person in his Chevella constituency would receive the benefit of the Six Guarantees being implemented by the state government. He said no eligible beneficiary would be left out and new beneficiaries will be added soon after the Lok Sabha election code ended in June.

Ranjith Reddy was speaking at a campaign meeting in Moinabad on Monday. He cautioned voters that if the BJP was given a third term, they will lose the benefit of reservations extended to SCs, STs, and OBCs and if Congress came to power, they will get enhanced reservations.

"The Congress manifesto has promised to undertake a fresh caste survey to determine the population of every caste. Based on the findings of the survey, reservations will be enhanced in proportion to their ratio of population. If people elect Congress in Lok Sabha elections, they will not only protect their existing reservations but can also get enhanced reservations," Ranjith Reddy added.

Stating that he was always accessible to people of the constituency at all times, Ranjith Reddy said, "As Chevella MP during the past five years, I met thousands of people every day, listened to their grievances, and tried to resolve them. I was just a phone call away. I will continue to remain accessbile to all."

Ranjith Reddy said that he will ensure every eligible household receives the benefit of domestic cylinders for Rs 500 and free power for up to 200 units in the Chevella constituency.