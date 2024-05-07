Ranjith Reddy Confident of Retaining Chevella Seat, Denounces BJP's Divisive Tactics

HYDERABAD: Congress Chevella candidate G. Ranjith Reddy said he has done good work as the local MP in the past five years and expressed confidence that he would retain the seat with a good margine this time. He alleged that his BJP rival Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was raking up the 'non-local' issue against him to divert people's attention as he had nothing to tell people.

Ranjith Reddy said that he had been staying in Chevella for the past 40 years and wondered how Vishweshwar Reddy could call him a 'non-local'.

He said that the people would teach BJP leaders a fitting lesson for conspiring against him to gain votes and provoking people on communal lines for political mileage.

After performing special puja at the Chilkur Balaji Devasthanam in Moinabad mandal and taking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, Ranjith Reddy organised door-to-door campaign in Chilkur village on Tuesday. He said people were being provoked in Lok Sabha elections in the name of religion and it had become the norm of the BJP.

Ranjith Reddy said that under the BJP government at the Centre in the past 10 years, the price of basic necessities such as petrol, diesel and LPG had increased sharply, making the lives of common people miserable.



He said that unemployment in the country has reached alarming levels and the middle class people were stillunable to recover from the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.



