Ranjith Reddy campaign peaking in Chevella

Hyderabad: The campaign of Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, the Congress candidate for the Chevella parliamentary seat, is gathering momentum with each day. He has been busy holding booth-level workers meetings and street-corner meetings for the past 15 days.

He is pitted against Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP) and Kasani Gnaneswar (BRS). Ranjith Reddy’s wife Sita Reddy, Tanaya Pooja Akanksha Reddy and son Raj Aryan Reddy are campaigning alongside him. The main selling point has been the implementation of five guarantees to all those eligible in the constituency.

With the campaign gaining momentum each of the candidates is coming out in their own inimitable style.

Ranjith Reddy is making active use of electronic and social media to take forward his message to the voters.

Ranjith Reddy has used TV channels and social media in his own style to keep the campaign momentum from December for five months now soon after the Assembly elections were over. His campaign has included publication of a document which includes his contribution to progress in the last five years along with his promises. The booklet also explained the reasons for his switching over from the BRS to Congress explaining why people should vote for the party.

The campaign is cautioning the people of the danger that awaits them if BJP is back for a third term.