Ranjith Reddy Assures 17,500 Indiramma Houses in Every Assembly Segment

Hyderabad: The Congress candidate for the Chevella seat Gaddam Ranjith Reddy assured to construct 17,500 Indiramma houses for the poor in every Assembly segment falling under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in the next five years, if he is reelected as a Lok Sabha member in the forthcoming elections. He participated in a roadshow along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Serilingampally on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Ranjith said that the Congress government in Telangana has proved its sincerity and commitment in fulfilling promises by implementing five of six guarantees promised during the Assembly elections within 100 days of coming to power. Similarly, the Chief Minister has promised to waive crop loans of farmers up to Rs two lakh before Independence day.

He recalled that as the Chevella MP in the last five years, he served people with sincerity and commitment during difficult times like floods and Covid. "I reached out to every needy person and supplied essential commodities. I will strive for the overall development of Chevella constituency if re-elected," Ranjith said