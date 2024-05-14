Ramaiah slams YSRC for violent attacks on TD leaders

Vijayawada: TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the YSRC chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders for ‘violent attacks’ against the TD party workers.

He said that the YSRC leaders were resorting to violent attacks against the TD leaders as they were suspecting a possible defeat in the assembly and parliament elections following a huge voter turnout on the polling day.

Condemning the attack on Chandragiri MLA candidate and TD leader Pulavarthi Nani at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) by the YSRC activists on Tuesday, the TDP politburo member demanded the police to book an attempt to murder case against Chandragiri YSRC MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and his father Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and arrest them to restore normalcy in the Chandragiri constituency.

Through an SMS sent to Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), Varla Ramaiah demanded the police book an attempt to murder case against Mohith Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy for disturbing law and order situation and attacking Nani and book them under The Arms Act and Representation of the People Act for preventing a public servant from performing his duties.