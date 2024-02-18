Top
Ram temple construction heralds establishment of Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years: BJP resolution

DC Online team
18 Feb 2024
Ram temple construction heralds establishment of Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years: BJP resolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda arrives to hoist the party's flag during the BJP National Council meeting at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: The BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years."The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country," the resolution said.

This convention heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister, it said.

It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram, Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilization and culture, it said.

Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, it said.

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said.
