Ram Mandir upsets Congress, says Modi

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh from the tribal-dominated Bastar region. Speaking at the campaign, he asserted that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has disturbed the Congress and its allies, highlighting their absence at the consecration ceremony. Modi accused the Congress of prioritising appeasement politics over national interests. “This demonstrates that the Congress can cross any limit for appeasement”, he said.

Addressing a rally in Amawali, Modi celebrated the fulfillment of a 500-year-old dream with the construction of the Ram temple.

This has ensured that “Ram Lalla” lived in a magnificent temple, not in a tent. But the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc have resented the construction of the Ram temple, he said, making a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that after Independence, the party had patronised corruption, giving birth to many mega scandals and scams in the country.

He said his government had revoked their "licence to loot."

Referring to the recent statement by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Charan Das Mahant, Modi said the Congress leaders had given the call to break his head with a stick because he had launched a crusade against corruption.

“Some people were upset and lost their senses when I started taking action against corruption. They are now threatening to break my head with a lathi. But I am not afraid of their threats. Modi hails from a poor family and walks with his head held high. I will send the corrupt to jail. That is Modi’s guarantee”, he said.

The PM went on to add “crores of my countrymen, including mothers and sisters, have become my ‘Raksha kavach’ (shield) today”. He said after Independence, the Congress had ignored the needs of the people for decades. It had never cared about the poor and never tried to understand their pain and problems.

He highlighted his administration's efforts to prioritise the welfare of the poor, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as free rations and vaccines.

Modi underscored the BJP's dedication to tribal communities, contrasting it with the Congress' historical neglect. He highlighted initiatives for tribal welfare and pointed to the need for a strong and stable government.

In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Modi continued his criticism of the Congress, likening the party to bitter gourd and attributing various national issues to their governance. He framed the upcoming elections as a choice between stability and instability, accusing the Opposition of seeking power for corrupt purposes.

Chhattisgarh will conduct Lok Sabha polls in three phases, with Bastar constituency voting in the first phase on April 19. Modi's remarks reflect the BJP's focus on key national and regional issues as they gear up for the electoral contest.